United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total value of $859,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $31,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,990 shares of company stock valued at $32,239,641. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $235.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

