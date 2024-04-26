The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $8.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 373,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 229,813 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 106.1% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

