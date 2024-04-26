Bfsg LLC Buys New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 93,754 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

GM opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.