ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23 to $0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $306 million to $309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.23 million.
ZI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 15,811,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,263,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
