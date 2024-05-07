NFT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011670 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,002.24 or 0.99960790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

