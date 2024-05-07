Orchid Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $101.62 million and $8.28 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011670 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,002.24 or 0.99960790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10442048 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $6,658,427.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.