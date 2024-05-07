UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires Shares of 6,599 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,591,427 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

