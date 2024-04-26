Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$73.00 at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.91.

Shares of SLF traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$70.65. 526,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.57. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.84 and a 52-week high of C$74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company has a market cap of C$41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C$0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of C$18.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9036382 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

