Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $168.00 at Mizuho

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $164.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $139.33. 1,198,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,664. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

