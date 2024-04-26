Monero (XMR) Reaches One Day Volume of $38.58 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $122.27 or 0.00192099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $38.58 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,648.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.00758096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00136231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00049602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00103441 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,428,746 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

