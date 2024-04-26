Roth Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

PII has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

NYSE PII traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 41,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,890,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 276.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 266,887 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 151.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 255,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,993,000 after acquiring an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

