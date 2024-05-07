Datadog’s (DDOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.12% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

DDOG stock traded down $13.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,273,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,093. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.97. Datadog has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,593 shares of company stock valued at $80,422,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

