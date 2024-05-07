ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $133.91 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,392,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,502,881 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public makes up approximately 4.5% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.57% of Vodafone Group Public worth $133,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 402.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,600. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.