TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $31.75-$33.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $31.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.680-$7.800 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.72 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $13.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,288.44. 258,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,141. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $766.00 and a 1-year high of $1,309.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,214.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,080.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

