Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is Highlander Partners L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Highlander Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up 5.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $150.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,426. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.70.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

