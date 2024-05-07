TD Securities Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$32.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEG. Desjardins boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.09.

MEG traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,630. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.41 and a twelve month high of C$33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.3198041 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. Insiders have sold a total of 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

