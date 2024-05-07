Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,309,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,393 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 7.5% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.23% of Citigroup worth $221,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Citigroup by 27.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Citigroup by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 770,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after buying an additional 94,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,902,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,553,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

