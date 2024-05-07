Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Wolfspeed traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.44. 1,442,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,890,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
