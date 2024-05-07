GH Research’s (GHRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 241.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

GH Research Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 63,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,780. GH Research has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $608.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.80.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 53.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,172 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 133,804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 98.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 72.9% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Articles

