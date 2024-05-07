Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.70.
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
