Idaho Trust Bank Has $819,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Idaho Trust Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $181.77. The stock had a trading volume of 439,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.00. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

