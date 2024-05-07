Citigroup Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $16.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of CHWY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,613,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.90, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

