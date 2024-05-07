Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $1.75 Price Target at Citigroup

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $2.85 to $1.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.96.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 771,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $494.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.27. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,066,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 652,080 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 453.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 522,466 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.