Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

RYTM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of RYTM traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 752,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,624. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $81,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $81,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $62,118.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,069 shares of company stock worth $7,626,355. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,024,000 after buying an additional 1,773,282 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $12,477,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,312,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,342,000 after acquiring an additional 212,370 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,757,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.