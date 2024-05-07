Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Citigroup

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OVID. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

OVID traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.69. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,351.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ovid Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 18,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,616,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,133.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

See Also

