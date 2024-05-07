Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment stock traded down C$0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.04. The company had a trading volume of 203,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,210. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$22.73 and a 52 week high of C$33.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of C$88.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.6696203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

