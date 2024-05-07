Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance
Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of C$88.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.6696203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
