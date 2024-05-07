iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 124,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,375,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,954,000 after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 983,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.79. The stock had a trading volume of 111,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,621. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

