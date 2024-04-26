Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.70), Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $5.36 on Friday, reaching $151.88. 2,402,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,093. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

