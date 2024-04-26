Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.70), Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $5.36 on Friday, reaching $151.88. 2,402,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,093. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.
In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
