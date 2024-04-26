Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance

Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,725. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 9.49%.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

