Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 338,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.53. The stock had a trading volume of 146,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,374. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

