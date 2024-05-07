National Bank of Canada FI Has $24.64 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,689 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of Aptiv worth $24,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Aptiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.85.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

