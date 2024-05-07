Spire Wealth Management Sells 5,143 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,444.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,128,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,276,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,131,000 after buying an additional 535,093 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 508,327 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. 93,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,571. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

