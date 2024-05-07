iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) is Leuthold Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,591 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC owned 3.04% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 55,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 86,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 348,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 981.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 289,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after buying an additional 263,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period.

Shares of IGOV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,913. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

