Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 28th

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Howmet Aerospace has increased its dividend payment by an average of 104.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

