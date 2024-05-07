Spire Wealth Management Has $3.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 96,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,288. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.64. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

