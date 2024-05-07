56,097 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $151.78. 92,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,621. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average of $139.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Get Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.