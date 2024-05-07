Spire Wealth Management Boosts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 74,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 508,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 142,275 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock remained flat at $21.20 during trading on Tuesday. 3,069,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,284,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

