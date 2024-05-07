Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,989,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 80.9% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

CSCO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.37. 1,738,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,919,604. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

