GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Makes New $430,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.10. The company had a trading volume of 150,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,698. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

