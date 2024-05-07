Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.99. 353,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,998. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

