Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,741 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FTCS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

