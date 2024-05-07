Leuthold Group LLC Buys 13,342 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,813 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,046,000 after buying an additional 649,178 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,816. The firm has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.16. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $31,454,575.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 688,176,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,057,946,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $31,454,575.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 688,176,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,057,946,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,347,487 shares of company stock worth $1,031,462,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

