Leuthold Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,493 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Tripadvisor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,866 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,532 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRIP

About Tripadvisor

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.