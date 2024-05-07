GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Acquires Shares of 1,739 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $31,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,816,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CW traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $276.00. 22,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,220. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $157.85 and a twelve month high of $279.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.