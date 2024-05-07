iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,992,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,323,000 after buying an additional 504,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after buying an additional 327,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.91. 948,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,701,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.73.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

