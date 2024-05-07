Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 45.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 418,891 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,906,000 after purchasing an additional 409,906 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,820,000 after purchasing an additional 178,439 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after buying an additional 158,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,572.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after buying an additional 103,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.86. The stock had a trading volume of 125,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day moving average of $127.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

