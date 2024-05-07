Leuthold Group LLC Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,586,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $904,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

CHKP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.84. 82,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.21 and a 52 week high of $168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

