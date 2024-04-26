Larson Financial Group LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Down 7.0 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Graco

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.