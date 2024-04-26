iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,722,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 445,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,415,000 after purchasing an additional 360,020 shares in the last quarter.

IYW traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $131.17. 642,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,417. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $137.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.57.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

