GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in GMS were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.66. 190,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,501. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.73. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

